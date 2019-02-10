Senators' Mark Stone: Continues to rip twine
Stone scored two goals, including the game-winner on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over Winnipeg.
Stone has a three-game, five-point scoring streak on the go and has 25 goals and 56 points in 55 games this season. His silence on a contract extension with Ottawa is unnerving to fans, and at this point, the sniper may be traded by the deadline. Such a move may temporarily decrease his fantasy value, but Stone's landing spot will ultimately determine his value.
