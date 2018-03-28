Senators' Mark Stone: Could return next week
Stone (leg) could play next week, according to coach Guy Boucher Brent Wallace of TSN reports
A return would be welcome news for fantasy owners in the final games of the NHL regular season, as Stone has been effective when he's played, scoring 20 goals and 62 points this year. However, his return is speculation rather than a concrete timetable at this point, as Boucher merely expressed hope for Stone's return. Consider getting Stone back a bonus if it occurs, rather than counting on his return next week as a sure thing.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Suffers setback•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Placed on IR•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Could return next week•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Staying home for Florida trip•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Gathers two points to stun Golden Knights•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Playmaking machine over last nine games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...