Senators' Mark Stone: Could return next week

Stone (leg) could play next week, according to coach Guy Boucher Brent Wallace of TSN reports

A return would be welcome news for fantasy owners in the final games of the NHL regular season, as Stone has been effective when he's played, scoring 20 goals and 62 points this year. However, his return is speculation rather than a concrete timetable at this point, as Boucher merely expressed hope for Stone's return. Consider getting Stone back a bonus if it occurs, rather than counting on his return next week as a sure thing.