Senators' Mark Stone: Could return next week
Stone (leg) is aiming to rejoin the lineup next Tuesday or Thursday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Stone continues to nurse a leg issue that has held him out of the last two games and will be held out through the weekend. However, he's now received a specified timeline for return, with his first crack at doing so arriving Tuesday when the Panthers come to town. Jim O'Brien should continue to draw in for the Senators in Stone's absence.
