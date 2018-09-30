Senators' Mark Stone: Couple of helpers in win
Stone set up two of the Senators' three goals in a 3-0 win over the Canadiens on Saturday night.
Stone will be counted on to be one of the Sens' big scorers this season. He has delivered more than 60 points in three of his last four seasons, whether the team was good or bad. So, count on Stone to hit that point again this season. Or at least come close.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...