Senators' Mark Stone: Dealing with facial swelling
Stone was hit in the face by the puck in the third period of Friday's game against the Stars, but the Senators won't have another update on him until the swelling subsides, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen reports.
The fluke play was caused by Stone's own deflection. As noted in this latest report, he was attended to by the medical staff and tried to finish out the game, but the point-packing forward was ultimately forced out of the contest for good midway through the third frame. The Senators don't play again until Monday's clash with the Rangers, but that is a road game, so we'll have to see if Stone takes the team charter to the Big Apple.
