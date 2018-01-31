Senators' Mark Stone: Doubtful for weekend

Stone (knee) is considered doubtful for Ottawa's Saturday and Sunday contests against Philadelphia and Montreal, respectively, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Stone was already ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Ducks, but now appears set to miss another pair of outings. Prior to getting hurt, the Winnipeg native was rolling with 10 points in his previous six contests. Chris DiDomenico will slot into the lineup while Stone remains sidelined.