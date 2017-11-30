Senators' Mark Stone: Ends four-game goal drought
Stone had the only goal for his team in a 2-1 Wednesday loss to Montreal.
Stone's scoring was always going to level off after his torrid start, but he'd still been producing for the Senators, as he'd contributed an assist in each of his past three contests. Ottawa might be struggling right now, but the right wing remains a solid fantasy contributor.
