Senators' Mark Stone: Ends month-long goal drought
Stone scored his first goal of December and added an assist in a 5-4 win over Columbus on Friday.
One of the reasons the Senators have struggled this year is that too many of their weapons haven't been finding the net. When Stone's on, he's been very useful, but he just went 12 straight games without a goal, hurting the Sens and his fantasy owners. Seeing him score will be a relief to owners and could be a start toward some more productive performances.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Two assists stretch point streak to four•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Slated to return to action•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Sits out practice with illness•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Ends four-game goal drought•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Sits second in goals across NHL•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Pots goals in four straight games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...