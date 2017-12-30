Stone scored his first goal of December and added an assist in a 5-4 win over Columbus on Friday.

One of the reasons the Senators have struggled this year is that too many of their weapons haven't been finding the net. When Stone's on, he's been very useful, but he just went 12 straight games without a goal, hurting the Sens and his fantasy owners. Seeing him score will be a relief to owners and could be a start toward some more productive performances.