Senators' Mark Stone: Explodes for five points
Stone netted two goals and three assists in his team's 7-3 blowout win over New Jersey on Tuesday.
Stone has now scored in four straight games, but any time you get five points in a game, it's a truly special night. He's up to 10 points during his hot streak and is a must start in all formats at the moment.
