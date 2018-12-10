Senators' Mark Stone: Extends point streak to five
Stone lit the lamp for his team's only goal Sunday in a 2-1 overtime loss to Boston.
Stone has found the twine in four of Ottawa's past five games and is up to 11 points in his past seven. He's been the Senators' most consistent option all season and should be a fixture in the lineup in all formats.
