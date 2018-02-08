Senators' Mark Stone: Eyeing Saturday return

Stone (knee) is hoping to be available against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

The news effectively rules Stone out for Thursday's clash with the Predators, which will mark his ninth missed game due to his knee ailment. The winger's last outing was versus Toronto on Jan. 20, a game in which he notched a pair of helpers. Once healthy, the Winnipeg native should resume his role on the power play, where he is averaging 3:07 of ice time and has tallied eight points.