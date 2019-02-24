Senators' Mark Stone: Four serious suitors emerging

Stone remains an enticing trade piece, with Boston, Calgary, Nashville and Winnipeg the most likely teams to land him, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports

The report also says that Ottawa has not completely closed the door on re-signing Stone -- the last major trade piece the Senators haven't shipped out -- but as it is, Ottawa's focus is on dealing him rather than keeping him. If traded to any of the four teams mentioned, his fantasy value would immediately increase.

More News
Our Latest Stories