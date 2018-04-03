Senators' Mark Stone: Game-time call
Stone (leg) will be a game-time decision against the Sabres on Wednesday, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
Stone will join the team on its three-game road trip, which is an encouraging sign that he will be available for at least one of the final three games. Once given the all-clear, the winger figures to slot into a top-six role role. The Senators will have a decision to make regarding the 25-year-old's future this offseason, as he will be a restricted free agent July 1.
