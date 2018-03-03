Senators' Mark Stone: Gathers two points to stun Golden Knights
Stone delivered both a goal and an assist in Friday night's 5-4 road win over the Golden Knights.
Stone leads all Senators in points with 20 goals and 59 points on the season. Even though this team has no chance of making the playoffs, defeating the expansion club that set a record for fastest start by an NHL team in its inaugural season qualifies as a nice morale booster for Stone and Co. He'll look to keep it going Saturday evening against host Arizona.
