Senators' Mark Stone: Gets two points in shootout loss
Stone had a goal and an assist Friday in the third period of a 5-4 shootout loss to New Jersey.
Stone was instrumental in allowing Ottawa to rescue a point and was just as helpful to fantasy owners. He's up to 12 points now and seems to be stepping up with the Senators depleted by injuries at the moment.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Three-point performance paces team•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Picks up two assists•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Strikes twice in season opener•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Scores in preseason opener•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Earns alternate designation•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Ready for training camp•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...