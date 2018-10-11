Senators' Mark Stone: Inconsistent start to season

Stone went minus-2 with a pair of missed shots in Wednesday's 7-4 home loss to the Flyers.

This snapped a two-game point streak for Stone. Admittedly, that's a small sample, but all eyes will be on Stone after he co-led the Senators -- with Erik Karlsson, who's since moved on to San Jose -- at 62 points apiece in 2017-18.

More News
Our Latest Stories