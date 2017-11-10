Stone had two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, in a 4-3 Friday victory over Colorado in Sweden.

That's his third straight scoring effort, and Stone is already halfway to reaching his goal total from 2016-17 through just 15 games played. His current pace of 60 goals and 98 points is completely unrealistic, but he's got a great chance to beat his career high of 26 goals for the season.