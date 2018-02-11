Play

Senators' Mark Stone: Like injury never happened

Stone returned from a nine-game absence (knee) and registered two assists in a 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

He picked up right where he left off before the injury. Stone has 12 points, including nine assists, in his last seven games. Get him back in there. Now.

