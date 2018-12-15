Senators' Mark Stone: Makes up for overturned goal
Stone scored the game-winning goal to the detriment of host Detroit on Friday.
Stone had a goal overturned in the third period after an official review determined that the puck didn't cross the goal line, but the point-packing forward would later sweep a loose puck into the cage to put his team up ahead 3-2 with 12:52 remaining in the game. This was the 16th marker of the season for Stone, who actually has bested a point-per-game average (36 points in 33 games), despite playing for a team that ranks sixth in the Atlantic Division.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Extends point streak to five•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Scores team-leading 14th goal•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Builds off strong November•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Strong November continues•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: In lineup Monday•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Works into Sunday's practice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...