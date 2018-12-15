Senators' Mark Stone: Makes up for overturned goal

Stone scored the game-winning goal to the detriment of host Detroit on Friday.

Stone had a goal overturned in the third period after an official review determined that the puck didn't cross the goal line, but the point-packing forward would later sweep a loose puck into the cage to put his team up ahead 3-2 with 12:52 remaining in the game. This was the 16th marker of the season for Stone, who actually has bested a point-per-game average (36 points in 33 games), despite playing for a team that ranks sixth in the Atlantic Division.