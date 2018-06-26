Senators' Mark Stone: No-brainer retainer for Ottawa

Stone (leg) has received a qualifying offer from the Senators.

This should surprise no one since Stone led all Senators with his stellar rate of offensive production in 2017-18. While a leg injury caused him to miss the final 15 games, he amassed 20 goals, 42 assists and 12 power-play points over 58 contests to best a point-per-game average. All is quiet on the injury front for Stone early in the offseason; we're assuming that's good news but will be sure to circle back when more is known.