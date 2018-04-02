Senators' Mark Stone: Not playing Monday
Stone (leg) won't play Monday against the Jets, TSN 1200 reports.
Stone also said that he won't play in the Worlds unless he's completely fine physically. That could be a sign he's not feeling ready to return soon, which isn't surprising considering that he's now missed 12 games with this injury. The Senators are out of playoff contention, so if the 25-year-old is looking to get 100% healthy, it might make sense for him to sit out the remainder of the season.
