Senators' Mark Stone: Not ready to play

Stone (knee) won't be fit to play in Thursday's home game against the Bruins, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

This will mark the third consecutive absence for Stone, but he'll have now five straight days to heal through the All-Star break before the Senators hit the road to take on the Hurricanes. Of course, every game that Stone misses is damaging to a struggling Ottawa squad since he's been working at a point-per-game pace this season.