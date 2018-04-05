Senators' Mark Stone: Officially done for season
Stone (leg) will sit out the remaining two games of 2017-18, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Stone missed significant chunks of action for the first time in his career in 2017-18, appearing in only 58 games for the Senators. The star winger still racked up 62 points -- 20 goals and 42 assists -- in those contests and figures to see some big contract offers in free agency this offseason.
