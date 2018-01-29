Play

Senators' Mark Stone: On injured reserve

Stone (knee) was placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Stone's placement on IR shouldn't affect the club's ability to activate him ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Carolina -- assuming it was a retroactive designation -- as he has already missed three outings. Having said that, it still doesn't bode well that the Senators recalled a trio of players from the minors in order to bolster their lineup depth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories