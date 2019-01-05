Senators' Mark Stone: On verge of something special
Stone scored his 20th goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.
The Sens might suck, but Stone is on the verge of his best statistical season ever. He has 46 points in 42 games and it's his fifth-straight 20-goal season, too. Stone's production is pretty incredible considering we all assumed he picked up points in the past from playing with Erik Karlsson. Nope -- he's his own man. Stone is a must-play in all formats.
