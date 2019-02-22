Senators' Mark Stone: Out again with deadline approaching
Stone (coach's decision) will remain out of commission for Friday's game against the Blue Jackets, Kim Vailliere of ICI Ottawa-Gatineau reports.
Stone is slated to miss his second straight contest because of the issue and will almost assuredly sit out Sunday's contest against the Flames as well, if he remains with the organization, with the trade deadline approaching Monday. The team added Drake Batherson from the AHL ranks ahead of Friday's game to reach 12 available forwards for the contest.
