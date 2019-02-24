Senators' Mark Stone: Out Sunday
Stone (coach's decision) will not play Sunday against the Flames.
As expected, Stone will sit once again as the trade deadline approaches. Interestingly enough, Calgary is reportedly one of the top teams expected to land the 26-year-old before Monday's deadline. If Stone is still on the roster, he should rejoin the lineup in Washington on Tuesday, but that seems unlikely at this point.
