Senators' Mark Stone: Particpating in practice

Stone was seen suited up in Wednesday's practice, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Stone was held out from practice Sunday before tearing up the Blackhawks on Monday to the tune of three points. The 26-year-old has 62 points in 59 games this campaign, and should be good to go for Thursday's game. With the trade deadline approaching, it's unclear whether the Senators will showcase the winger or hold him out to prevent injury.