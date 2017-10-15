Senators' Mark Stone: Picks up two assists
Stone assisted on goals from Derick Brassard and Kyle Turris in Saturday's 6-1 win over Edmonton.
Stone was part of an offensive explosion for Ottawa in Alberta, as the Senators hit the Flames and the Oilers for 12 goals in two games. Stone's averaging better than a point per game so far and looks like he's on track for his third 60-point plus season in four years.
