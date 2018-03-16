Senators' Mark Stone: Placed on IR

The Senators placed Stone (leg) on injured reserve Friday, per the NHL's official media site.

Stone is still hoping to return to action Tuesday against Florida or Thursday against the Oilers, and this move won't affect his ability to do so. The Senators will hope to have him back in action as soon as possible, as he's been highly productive this campaign, racking up 20 goals and 62 points in just 58 contests.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories