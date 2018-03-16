Senators' Mark Stone: Placed on IR
The Senators placed Stone (leg) on injured reserve Friday, per the NHL's official media site.
Stone is still hoping to return to action Tuesday against Florida or Thursday against the Oilers, and this move won't affect his ability to do so. The Senators will hope to have him back in action as soon as possible, as he's been highly productive this campaign, racking up 20 goals and 62 points in just 58 contests.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Could return next week•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Staying home for Florida trip•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Gathers two points to stun Golden Knights•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Playmaking machine over last nine games•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Two helpers in Wednesday's loss•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Like injury never happened•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...