Senators' Mark Stone: Points in three straight

Stone tallied a pair of assists Sunday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

One of Stone's helpers came with the man advantage and the two-point performance gives him 13 in 14 games this season. He continues to be in the giving mood, now with nine assists versus just four goals, and so long as he stays healthy, Stone is one of the few Ottawa players actually worth considering in fantasy.

