Senators' Mark Stone: Possibly returning Tuesday

Stone (knee) could return Tuesday evening against the Hurricanes, the Ottawa Sun reports.

"We're hoping, definitely. We know how important Mark is," Senators head coach Guy Boucher said. "He's definitely a gigantic part of our team and we need him, big time." For perspective on just how important Stone is to Ottawa, consider that he has 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists) through as many games with stud defenseman Erik Karlsson the next highest on the team at 31 combined goals and helpers. Fantasy owners depending on Stone are advised to wait as long as possible before lineups lock Tuesday to be sure the power-play winger can be counted on to hit the ice when it matters most.