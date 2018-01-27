Senators' Mark Stone: Possibly returning Tuesday
Stone (knee) could return Tuesday evening against the Hurricanes, the Ottawa Sun reports.
"We're hoping, definitely. We know how important Mark is," Senators head coach Guy Boucher said. "He's definitely a gigantic part of our team and we need him, big time." For perspective on just how important Stone is to Ottawa, consider that he has 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists) through as many games with stud defenseman Erik Karlsson the next highest on the team at 31 combined goals and helpers. Fantasy owners depending on Stone are advised to wait as long as possible before lineups lock Tuesday to be sure the power-play winger can be counted on to hit the ice when it matters most.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Not ready to play•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Will sit again Tuesday•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Ruled out versus Minnesota•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Two helpers in Saturday's loss•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Up to eight points in past three games•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Rare consistent performer in Canada's capital•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...