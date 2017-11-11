Senators' Mark Stone: Pots goals in four straight games
Stone finished with a goal and four shots during Saturday's 4-3 triumph over the Avalanche.
Stone has nine goals and 13 points in his last nine games and has a good chance to finish in the 55-65 point range fantasy owners have become accustomed to. Keep him in your lineups.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Continues to excel offensively•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Productive in triumph at home•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Gets two points in shootout loss•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Three-point performance paces team•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Picks up two assists•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...