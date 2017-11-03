Stone manufactured a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-1 home win over the Red Wings.

Amazingly, Stone has put up goose eggs in the box score six times this season, albeit having turned in just as many multi-point performances. This qualifies him as a streaky player, but it's tough to ignore his immense impact -- especially in DFS settings -- when he does click offensively.

