Senators' Mark Stone: Productive in triumph at home
Stone manufactured a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-1 home win over the Red Wings.
Amazingly, Stone has put up goose eggs in the box score six times this season, albeit having turned in just as many multi-point performances. This qualifies him as a streaky player, but it's tough to ignore his immense impact -- especially in DFS settings -- when he does click offensively.
