Senators' Mark Stone: Rare consistent performer in Canada's capital
Stone recorded his second-straight, three-point game Saturday in a 6-3 win over the Lightning. He scored the game-winning goal and added two assists.
Stone turned up the heat on Dec. 12 and has delivered 15 points, including 12 assists, in his last 12 games. He has now hit the 40-in-40 mark and continues to lead the Sens in goals (17) and points. Stone has been the only consistent fantasy performer in Ottawa -- yes, that includes Erik Karlsson. Wow.
