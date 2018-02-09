Senators' Mark Stone: Ready to go Saturday
Stone (knee) will be back in action for Saturday's clash with Toronto.
Stone returns following a nine-game absence due to his knee ailment. The winger will look to keep rolling, as he racked up 10 points in six games prior to getting hurt. In order to clear space under the 23-man limit and allow themselves to take Stone off injured reserve, the Senators sent Mike Blunden and Max McCormick back to the minors.
