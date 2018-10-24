Senators' Mark Stone: Registers assist in loss

Stone recorded one assist Tuesday in a 4-1 loss at the hands of Boston.

The 26-year-old Stone improved his season point total to seven with Tuesday's helper. Despite the result, Stone has now notched four points in his last two games and remains one of the few consistent offensive threats on Ottawa's roster. The forward will now enjoy two days off before the Senators hit the road to take on the Avalanche.

