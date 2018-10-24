Senators' Mark Stone: Registers assist in loss
Stone recorded one assist Tuesday in a 4-1 loss at the hands of Boston.
The 26-year-old Stone improved his season point total to seven with Tuesday's helper. Despite the result, Stone has now notched four points in his last two games and remains one of the few consistent offensive threats on Ottawa's roster. The forward will now enjoy two days off before the Senators hit the road to take on the Avalanche.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.