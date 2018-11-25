Senators' Mark Stone: Returning Monday
Stone (face) will return to the lineup for Monday's contest against the Rangers, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Fortunately, Stone's injury didn't hold him out of any action. The former sixth-round pick is operating at a career-best pace on offense, recording nine goals and 24 points in 23 games.
