Senators' Mark Stone: Ruled out of next two contests
Stone (knee) won't play Tuesday against Carolina or Thursday against the Ducks.
Coach Guy Boucher is hopeful that Stone will be ready to return Saturday against the Flyers, but Chris DiDomenico will continue to round out the Senators' depth up front for Ottawa's next two games at a minimum. Stone currently leads the Senators with 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists) in 44 contests this season, so his owners should plan on slotting him back into their lineups as soon as he's given the green light.
