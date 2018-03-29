Senators' Mark Stone: Ruled out Thursday

Stone (leg), who was seen at morning skate, will not play Thursday night against the Panthers, Brent Wallace of TSN.careports.

Oh, the Senators aren't forcing their top point-getter into a meaningless regular-season contest? Shocker. All jokes aside, Stone said he's hoping to return soon, but there's no clear timeline for that to happen. If he doesn't play again this season, his final output will be 20 goals and 42 assists through 58 games.