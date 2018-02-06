Senators' Mark Stone: Ruled out Tuesday
Stone (knee) said Tuesday that we will not suit up for the evening's contest against the Devils, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Stone, via Garrioch, added that he will have to see how he feels going into Thursday's game against Nashville, but nevertheless, the Sens' leading scorer will miss an eighth consecutive game as a result of this knee ailment. With several other Ottawa regulars dealing with injuries as well, the team is likely to employ a recall prior to puck drop Tuesday night.
