Senators' Mark Stone: Ruled out versus Minnesota

Stone will miss Monday's clash with the Wild due to a knee injury, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Stone did briefly come out for practice Monday, before heading back into the locker room, so it looks like he tried to give it a go, but was unable to. The winger's absence will be a significant blow for the Senators, as he had racked up 10 points in his last six contests. Chris DiDomenico will attempt to fill in for Stone on the Sen's top line and could get a look on the power play as well.