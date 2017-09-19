Play

Stone had a goal and an assist in Ottawa's 6-2 win over Toronto in its preseason opener Monday.

Stone scoring in the preseason isn't newsworthy on its own. What it means is that he's probably put his leg injury behind him and is ready for the season. He should be a dependable scorer for Ottawa this year and will have solid value in all formats.

