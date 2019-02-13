Senators' Mark Stone: Scores only goal
Stone scored in the first period, marking the third straight game where the scorer has found the net, but it wasn't enough in a 4-1 loss to Carolina on Thursday.
Stone is one of the few things worth keeping track of in Ottawa these days, as he's on track for the first 70-point season of his career. His value could climb much higher if the Senators decide they can't sign him and deal him to a contender at the deadline, but for now, he's still a nice piece to have.
