Senators' Mark Stone: Scores OT winner in big night
Stone scored two goals and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime victory over Montreal.
Stone got his team on the board early in the first period and later picked up a helper on Matt Duchene's game-tying goal in the second. He then scored the overtime winner, giving him three points on the night and six on the season. The 6-foot-4 winger also added two blocks and two hits in Saturday's win.
