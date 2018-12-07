Senators' Mark Stone: Scores team-leading 14th goal
Stone scored a goal and added an assist Thursday, but the Senators fell 5-2 to the Canadiens.
Stone now has goals in three straight, with Thursday's snipe coming on a short side laser over Carey Price's blocker-side shoulder. It gave Ottawa a one-goal lead midway through the first period, but Montreal would quickly tie the game 20 seconds later. Stone also registered a secondary assist, and the 26-year-old now has 14 goals and 32 points in 29 games this season. Matt Duchene and Bobby Ryan both left Thursday's contest, and it appears both could be long-term injuries. It looks as though Stone will need to carry the offensive load in Ottawa for the foreseeable future.
