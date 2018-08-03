Senators' Mark Stone: Secures one-year deal
Stone (leg) avoided arbitration by signing a one-year, $7.35 million contract with Ottawa on Friday.
Stone's new deal makes him the highest paid player on the Senators and also gives him the chance to test free agency next season as a UFA. When healthy, the winger notched an impressive 62 points last year, but was limited to just 58 games due to various injuries. If he can stay on the ice, the 25-year-old is certainly capable of registering a fourth 60-plus point campaign in 2018-19.
