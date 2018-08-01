Senators' Mark Stone: Seeking huge pay raise
Stone (leg) is asking for $9 million heading into his salary arbitration hearing, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Stone's request is not only $4 million above what the team is seeking, but would also represent a $5.5 million raise compared to what he earned in 2017-18. If the winger were to get his asking price, he would be the 12th highest paid player in the league, despite having been outside the top 50 in points last season. More likely the arbitrator will come down somewhere in the middle, which would put him in line with teammate Bobby Ryan.
