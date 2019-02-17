Senators' Mark Stone: Sets career mark in goals
Stone scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Winnipeg.
The goal was his 27th, which set a new career high. Stone is on the best pace of his career. It's a great time for him to do that -- he's a free agent at season's end and will certainly turn this into a big payday. But before then, Stone may find himself in another uniform after the deadline. Expect a slight decrease in production if he moves. It always takes time to fit into a few system.
