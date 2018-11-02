Senators' Mark Stone: Sets up two goals in victory
Stone had a pair of assists Thursday in a 4-2 win over Buffalo.
Stone has been pass first through his career, and things don't appear to be much different this season even with Ottawa's personnel changes. He's now recorded four assists in his past five games to get his assist total back above his goal total and reach 10 points on the season. With the Senators scoring fairly regularly, Stone's a solid piece to have in your lineup.
